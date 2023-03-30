Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) Stock

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a -9.76% decrease in the past week, with a -22.11% drop in the past month, and a 21.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.74% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYBN is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBN on March 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -9.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYBN Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4008. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 24.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.