Assessing the Risk and Potential of ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) Stock

In the past week, ASML stock has gone up by 2.93%, with a monthly gain of 6.70% and a quarterly surge of 22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 20.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is 42.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is $782.00, which is $94.4 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On March 30, 2023, ASML’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 639.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $510. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

ASML Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $629.82. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 20.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 67.70, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.