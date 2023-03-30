Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has increased by 5.54 compared to its previous closing price of 5.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is $9.67, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for ARLO is 85.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On March 30, 2023, ARLO’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

ARLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has seen a -0.35% decrease in the past week, with a 50.53% rise in the past month, and a 65.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for ARLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.00% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at 28.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +56.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 62.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Rothstein Amy M, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rothstein Amy M now owns 81,642 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 3,497 shares at $4.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 227,072 shares at $14,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.