Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 107.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aptiv PLC (APTV) by analysts is $135.48, which is $23.87 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of APTV was 1.79M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV’s stock has seen a 1.67% increase for the week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month and a 19.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Aptiv PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APTV, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

APTV Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.61. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Mar 09. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 525,912 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $768,016 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $116.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 532,577 shares at $776,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+14.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.