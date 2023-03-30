Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

The 36-month beta value for VHC is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VHC is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 63.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of VHC on March 30, 2023 was 102.85K shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC)’s stock price has increased by 43.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC’s stock has risen by 43.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.23% and a quarterly rise of 112.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for VirnetX Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.07% for VHC stock, with a simple moving average of 65.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at 48.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +44.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +47.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7440. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw 87.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140497.14 for the present operating margin

+26040.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -122631.43. The total capital return value is set at -23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.94. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -11.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 166.01.

Conclusion

In summary, VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.