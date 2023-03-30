Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is above average at 27.29x. The 36-month beta value for MTN is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTN is $258.00, which is $31.53 above than the current price. The public float for MTN is 39.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of MTN on March 30, 2023 was 402.36K shares.

MTN) stock’s latest price update

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 224.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MTN’s Market Performance

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has experienced a 3.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a -1.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for MTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for MTN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MTN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $217 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTN reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for MTN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTN, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MTN Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.03. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc. saw -4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from Barkin Michael Z, who sale 6,891 shares at the price of $258.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barkin Michael Z now owns 14,303 shares of Vail Resorts Inc., valued at $1,784,199 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+36.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc. stands at +13.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 182.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.60. Total debt to assets is 46.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.