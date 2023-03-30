Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 31.48x. The 36-month beta value for TMO is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMO is $651.95, which is $94.44 above than the current price. The public float for TMO is 384.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on March 30, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 554.23. however, the company has experienced a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Thermo Fisher Spends $2.6 Billion on Testing Company. It’s an Acquisition Machine.

TMO’s Market Performance

TMO’s stock has risen by 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.47% and a quarterly rise of 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for TMO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $620 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMO reach a price target of $661. The rating they have provided for TMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

TMO Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $552.90. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from CASPER MARC N, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $553.79 back on Mar 14. After this action, CASPER MARC N now owns 59,155 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $4,153,452 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $544.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 66,655 shares at $4,083,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at +15.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.