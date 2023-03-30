Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

The 36-month beta value for SI is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SI is $12.50, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for SI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 77.37% of that float. The average trading volume of SI on March 30, 2023 was 19.80M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.23 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 49.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

SI’s Market Performance

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen a 49.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -87.52% decline in the past month and a -89.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.11% for SI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.40% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -96.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -84.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.28%, as shares sank -70.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +50.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6321. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -90.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

The total capital return value is set at -22.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.46. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 715.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.74. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.