Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is above average at 38.79x. The 36-month beta value for ARE is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARE is $175.27, which is $52.07 above than the current price. The public float for ARE is 162.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on March 30, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has increased by 3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 118.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE’s stock has risen by 5.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly drop of -15.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $140 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARE, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at -16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.33. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $168.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 388,729 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $1,512,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham John H, the EVP – Regional Market Director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 7,800 shares at $165.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Cunningham John H is holding 62,586 shares at $1,293,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.