An In-Depth Look at Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) Stock Performance

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a -21.56% drop in the past month, and a -16.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for CWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for CWK stock, with a simple moving average of -23.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is $16.96, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for CWK is 162.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWK on March 30, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has increased by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a -21.56% drop in the past month, and a -16.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for CWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for CWK stock, with a simple moving average of -23.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CWK, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

CWK Trading at -21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -19.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from MACKAY MICHELLE, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Jun 13. After this action, MACKAY MICHELLE now owns 50,760 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $51,240 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Nathaniel, the of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,231 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Robinson Nathaniel is holding 22,580 shares at $267,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.