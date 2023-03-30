Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock Records -15.61% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a -16.17% drop in the past month, and a -15.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.31% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $50.20, which is $21.01 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMLX on March 30, 2023 was 923.46K shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 30.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.94. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $30.37 back on Mar 28. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 7,026,350 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,037,000 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 60,964 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 7,126,350 shares at $1,859,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -74.00 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.