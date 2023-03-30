AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is above average at 0.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.

The public float for AMTD is 10.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTD on March 30, 2023 was 983.23K shares.

AMTD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD)’s stock price has increased by 8.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. however, the company has experienced a 8.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD’s stock has risen by 8.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.82% and a quarterly rise of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for AMTD IDEA Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.59% for AMTD stock, with a simple moving average of -34.93% for the last 200 days.

AMTD Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD rose by +8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5600. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.