Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $125.50, which is $22.88 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on March 30, 2023 was 32.20M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 101.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Google search adds hyperlocal extreme-heat warnings to its flood and wildfire alerts

GOOG’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has seen a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.85% gain in the past month and a 15.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.00% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.55. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from Shriram Kavitark Ram, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Shriram Kavitark Ram now owns 144,740 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $3,750,145 using the latest closing price.

Shriram Kavitark Ram, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Shriram Kavitark Ram is holding 123,320 shares at $3,750,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.