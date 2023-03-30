Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) by analysts is $13.57, which is $8.49 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 172.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ALHC was 843.76K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 6.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.83% and a quarterly drop of -45.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for ALHC stock, with a simple moving average of -50.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALHC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -35.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -48.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from KAO JOHN E, who sale 39,101 shares at the price of $6.33 back on Mar 14. After this action, KAO JOHN E now owns 2,381,279 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $247,392 using the latest closing price.

Maroney Dawn Christine, the President, Markets of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 20,006 shares at $6.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Maroney Dawn Christine is holding 1,938,886 shares at $126,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.12. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.