Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $25.56, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for ACI is 313.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on March 30, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

ACI) stock’s latest price update

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.33. but the company has seen a 3.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACI’s Market Performance

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has seen a 3.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.21% gain in the past month and a -3.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for ACI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $26 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ACI Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Jan 25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 25,140 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $757,800 using the latest closing price.

Larson Robert Bruce, the Chief Accounting Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Larson Robert Bruce is holding 50,241 shares at $630,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +2.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 505.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.50. Total debt to assets is 49.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 457.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 129.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.