AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Stock Observes 28.90% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a 1.01% gain in the past month, and a 1.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.53% for AGFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for AGFS stock, with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGFS is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGFS is $3.00, The public float for AGFS is 51.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of AGFS on March 30, 2023 was 154.60K shares.

AGFS) stock’s latest price update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFS

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AGFS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFS, setting the target price at $6.40 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

AGFS Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFS rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFS starting from Lewis Clinton A. Jr., who purchase 21,400 shares at the price of $1.79 back on May 20. After this action, Lewis Clinton A. Jr. now owns 53,450 shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., valued at $38,345 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Clinton A. Jr., the CEO of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., purchase 32,050 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lewis Clinton A. Jr. is holding 32,050 shares at $54,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+40.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stands at -20.60. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS), the company’s capital structure generated 78.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.10. Total debt to assets is 37.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.