Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has increased by 10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 9.47. However, the company has seen a 7.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

The public float for AFRM is 221.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on March 30, 2023 was 19.43M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stock saw a decrease of 7.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for AFRM stock, with a simple moving average of -42.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFRM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AFRM Trading at -19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,287 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 17,286 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $220,673 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 34,573 shares at $288,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.