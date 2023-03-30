89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Faces 12.38% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ETNB stock has gone up by 15.57%, with a monthly gain of 16.08% and a quarterly surge of 42.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.28% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.46% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 90.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETNB is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETNB is $35.25, which is $18.81 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ETNB on March 30, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 16.69. However, the company has seen a 15.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +363.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.79. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from PALEKAR ROHAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, PALEKAR ROHAN now owns 269,080 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 53,578 shares at $80,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.