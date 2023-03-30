1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 232.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLWS is $15.60, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for FLWS is 23.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.84% of that float. The average trading volume for FLWS on March 30, 2023 was 608.97K shares.

FLWS) stock’s latest price update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has increased by 7.70 compared to its previous closing price of 10.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS’s stock has risen by 12.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.92% and a quarterly rise of 27.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.35% for FLWS stock, with a simple moving average of 29.98% for the last 200 days.

FLWS Trading at 14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from HARTNETT THOMAS G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Sep 16. After this action, HARTNETT THOMAS G now owns 245,266 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $153,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+35.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.99. Total debt to assets is 25.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.