ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CNET stock has gone up by 9.04%, with a monthly gain of 35.42% and a quarterly plunge of -18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.11% for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.13% for CNET stock, with a simple moving average of -32.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) by analysts is $31.25, The public float for CNET is 5.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CNET was 116.03K shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET)’s stock price has increased by 17.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNET stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNET in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2011.

CNET Trading at 17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares surge +34.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNET rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6100. In addition, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.71 for the present operating margin

-1.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stands at -5.82. The total capital return value is set at -73.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.08. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), the company’s capital structure generated 11.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.92. Total debt to assets is 7.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.