Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $121.31, which is $11.64 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On March 29, 2023, WYNN’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 106.34. but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

WYNN’s Market Performance

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month, and a 32.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 38.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.17. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 10,901 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 255,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,125,637 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE, the CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,000 shares at $108.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMERON-DOE JULIE is holding 65,970 shares at $432,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.