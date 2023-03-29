What Recent Market Trends Mean for Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) Stock

In the past week, JFIN stock has gone up by 19.18%, with a monthly gain of 17.42% and a quarterly surge of 56.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Jiayin Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.39% for JFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 37.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is 1.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JFIN is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 25.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On March 29, 2023, JFIN’s average trading volume was 33.34K shares.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has increased by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has experienced a 19.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +19.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 51.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+80.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +26.51. Equity return is now at value 230.40, with 51.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.85. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.