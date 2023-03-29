Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WVE is 72.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WVE on March 29, 2023 was 452.35K shares.

WVE) stock’s latest price update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE)’s stock price has increased by 7.22 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WVE’s Market Performance

WVE’s stock has fallen by -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly drop of -38.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.74% for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for WVE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WVE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WVE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to WVE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

WVE Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVE fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVE starting from BOLNO PAUL, who sale 29,400 shares at the price of $4.04 back on Feb 16. After this action, BOLNO PAUL now owns 407,425 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., valued at $118,776 using the latest closing price.

Francis Chris, the of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., sale 10,258 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Francis Chris is holding 79,714 shares at $41,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.