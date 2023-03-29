Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is 12.61x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is $23.70, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for WDH is 306.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On March 29, 2023, WDH’s average trading volume was 819.14K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WDH) stock’s latest price update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WDH’s Market Performance

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has seen a -7.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.59% decline in the past month and a -8.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for WDH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for WDH stock, with a simple moving average of 46.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

WDH Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.