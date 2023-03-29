Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)’s stock price has increased by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 17.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is above average at 7.40x. The 36-month beta value for VIRT is also noteworthy at 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRT is $21.44, which is $3.04 above than the current price. The public float for VIRT is 96.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRT on March 29, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has seen a 2.24% increase in the past week, with a -3.39% drop in the past month, and a -12.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for VIRT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

VIRT Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.82. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Minieri Joanne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Minieri Joanne now owns 16,187 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $90,512 using the latest closing price.

Minieri Joanne, the Director of Virtu Financial Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Minieri Joanne is holding 12,187 shares at $93,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.