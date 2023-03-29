Viasat Inc.’s (VSAT) Stock: A -10.15% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has gone down by -11.69% for the week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month and a -4.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.22% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for VSAT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by analysts is $50.40, which is $19.95 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 72.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.41% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VSAT was 773.71K shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 31.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/28/22 that In Satellites, Antitrust Could Lead to Less Competition

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VSAT, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.82. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 300 shares at the price of $33.97 back on Mar 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 11,256 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $10,191 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $32.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 6,224 shares at $86,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 108.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.11. Total debt to assets is 44.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.