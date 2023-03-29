Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 16.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRRM is $20.17, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for VRRM is 148.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on March 29, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM’s stock has seen a -3.42% decrease for the week, with a -2.29% drop in the past month and a 23.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Verra Mobility Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for VRRM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.64 back on Mar 02. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 485,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $441,025 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 510,636 shares at $427,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.