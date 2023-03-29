Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.07 compared to its previous closing price of 21.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is $31.67, which is $11.09 above the current market price. The public float for VCYT is 71.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCYT on March 29, 2023 was 727.53K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stock saw a decrease of -11.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.57% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCYT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from EASTHAM KARIN, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Mar 16. After this action, EASTHAM KARIN now owns 23,451 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $427,044 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Bonnie H, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 34,000 shares at $22.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Anderson Bonnie H is holding 53,967 shares at $773,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.