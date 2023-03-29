Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.

The public float for VERO is 63.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERO on March 29, 2023 was 367.94K shares.

VERO) stock’s latest price update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO)’s stock price has increased by 12.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. however, the company has experienced a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO’s stock has risen by 0.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.74% and a quarterly drop of -32.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.24% for Venus Concept Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for VERO stock, with a simple moving average of -44.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at -24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.87%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2103. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from Natale Anthony, who sale 51,431 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Nov 29. After this action, Natale Anthony now owns 641,507 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $12,503 using the latest closing price.

Natale Anthony, the Director of Venus Concept Inc., sale 51,428 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Natale Anthony is holding 692,938 shares at $13,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Equity return is now at value -71.80, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.