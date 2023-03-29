Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) Stock

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a -4.72% drop in the past month and a 4.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for USFD is $45.62, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for USFD is 217.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for USFD on March 29, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 35.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Iacobucci Andrew E., who sale 21,954 shares at the price of $34.67 back on Mar 24. After this action, Iacobucci Andrew E. now owns 108,546 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $761,145 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 14,918 shares at $34.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 85,883 shares at $517,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.16. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.