Understanding the 6.99% Volatility Levels of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has gone down by -16.33% for the week, with a -37.64% drop in the past month and a -45.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.99% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.12% for CCCC stock, with a simple moving average of -59.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is $21.08, which is $19.59 above the current market price. The public float for CCCC is 43.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCC on March 29, 2023 was 577.18K shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 3.46. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCCC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

CCCC Trading at -43.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -36.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Hirsch Andrew, the President & CEO of C4 Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Hirsch Andrew is holding 10,000 shares at $84,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.