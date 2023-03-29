Understanding the 5.30% Volatility Levels of Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month and a 24.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.30% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is above average at 11.20x. The 36-month beta value for CSIQ is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSIQ is $43.71, which is $6.2 above than the current price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on March 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 37.87. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.28. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 21.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.