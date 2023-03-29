Understanding the 4.49% Volatility Levels of FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s (FTAI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has gone up by 0.57% for the week, with a -3.88% drop in the past month and a 42.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.49% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for FTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 31.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FTAI is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTAI is $30.19, which is $5.49 above than the current price. The public float for FTAI is 98.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of FTAI on March 29, 2023 was 954.71K shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 24.23. However, the company has seen a 0.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that How This Overlooked Aviation Firm’s Stock Could Soar

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29.50 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FTAI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

FTAI Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.76. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd. saw 44.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 40,000 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Adams Joseph P. Jr., the CEO and Chairman of FTAI Aviation Ltd., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Adams Joseph P. Jr. is holding 187,616 shares at $450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.18 for the present operating margin

+31.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd. stands at -15.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.40. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 11,525.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 88.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,606.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 99.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.