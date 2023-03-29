Understanding the 2.34% Volatility Levels of NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month, and a 2.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NTAP is $71.33, which is $10.85 above the current price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on March 29, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 61.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

The stock of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month, and a 2.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.80. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $60.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 44,829 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,081,593 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 147,170 shares at $292,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.28. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 350.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.82. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.