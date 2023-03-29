Understanding the 2.32% Volatility Levels of Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, AFL stock has gone down by -1.76%, with a monthly decline of -6.84% and a quarterly plunge of -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is $71.00, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on March 29, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 63.11. However, the company has experienced a -1.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AFL, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.40. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sale 22,291 shares at the price of $70.36 back on Feb 14. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 53,925 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $1,568,395 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 19,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 87,598 shares at $1,357,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.