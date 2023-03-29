UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 151.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UDR Inc. (UDR) is $46.07, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UDR on March 29, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 38.50. However, the company has experienced a -2.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.89% decline in the past month and a -0.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for UDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UDR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, UDR Inc. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UDR Inc. (UDR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.