Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP)’s stock price has increased by 4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 19.29. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) by analysts is $30.00, which is $9.93 above the current market price. The public float for TNP is 23.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TNP was 424.71K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

The stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a -16.76% drop in the past month, and a 19.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for TNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.50% for TNP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TNP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

TNP Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 103.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.89. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.