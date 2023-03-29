Trading Update: Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Stock Endures 3.00% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has seen a 2.62% increase in the past week, with a 2.03% gain in the past month, and a 33.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SKY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for SKY stock, with a simple moving average of 22.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 1.66.

The public float for SKY is 55.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for SKY on March 29, 2023 was 405.34K shares.

SKY) stock’s latest price update

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY)’s stock price has increased by 3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 67.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.90. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 36.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Burkhardt Timothy A., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $69.12 back on Feb 28. After this action, Burkhardt Timothy A. now owns 26,066 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $241,920 using the latest closing price.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A., the EVP of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 8,547 shares at $67.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. is holding 27,204 shares at $579,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 30.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.