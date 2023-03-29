Trading Update: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Stock Endures 3.37% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, SBH stock has gone up by 0.79%, with a monthly decline of -6.06% and a quarterly surge of 22.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is 10.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBH is 1.31.

The public float for SBH is 105.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% of that float. On March 29, 2023, SBH’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 15.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

SBH Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.