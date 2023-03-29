Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is above average at 17.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $49.00, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 109.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSEM on March 29, 2023 was 502.61K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 41.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Intel Agrees to $6 Billion Deal for Tower Semiconductor

TSEM’s Market Performance

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has experienced a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a -4.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for TSEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.83% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.79. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.