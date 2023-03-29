The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 16.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is 32.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAIN is 0.91.

The public float for HAIN is 88.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On March 29, 2023, HAIN’s average trading volume was 849.79K shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN’s stock has seen a -1.28% decrease for the week, with a -8.86% drop in the past month and a 2.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for HAIN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HAIN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

HAIN Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Schiller Mark L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Feb 17. After this action, Schiller Mark L. now owns 222,493 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $468,630 using the latest closing price.

Schiller Mark L., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Schiller Mark L. is holding 247,493 shares at $472,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.23. Total debt to assets is 41.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.