Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is above average at 52.19x. The 36-month beta value for TSLA is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TSLA is 2.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLA on March 29, 2023 was 177.24M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 189.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 min ago that For Tesla, This Is the Most Important Delivery Result Ever. Just Look at the Stock.

TSLA’s Market Performance

TSLA’s stock has risen by 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.94% and a quarterly rise of 75.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Tesla Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $192 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TSLA, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

TSLA Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.35. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 55.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Kirkhorn Zachary, who sale 10,455 shares at the price of $196.72 back on Mar 06. After this action, Kirkhorn Zachary now owns 203,073 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $2,056,775 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Vaibhav, the Chief Accounting Officer of Tesla Inc., sale 2,466 shares at $195.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Taneja Vaibhav is holding 100,458 shares at $482,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.