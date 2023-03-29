Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has increased by 13.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.44. however, the company has experienced a 18.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is $13.00, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On March 29, 2023, TERN’s average trading volume was 282.75K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN stock saw an increase of 18.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.71% and a quarterly increase of 29.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.05% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.79% for TERN stock, with a simple moving average of 73.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to TERN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +416.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4986.00 for the present operating margin

+48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5015.80. The total capital return value is set at -41.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.83. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.