TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of TELUS Corporation (TU) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a 1.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for TU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TELUS Corporation (TU) is $23.48, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on March 29, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 19.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

The stock of TELUS Corporation (TU) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a 1.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for TU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

TU Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS Corporation (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TELUS Corporation (TU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.