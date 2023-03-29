Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 7.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIV is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VIV is $9.21, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for VIV on March 29, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of 4.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly increase of 4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.83% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.