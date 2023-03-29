Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGB is 1.97.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On March 29, 2023, TGB’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has increased by 3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB’s stock has risen by 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.97% and a quarterly rise of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Taseko Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.81% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5730. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.