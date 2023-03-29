Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, TRGP stock has gone down by -0.97%, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly plunge of -4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Targa Resources Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRGP is $98.70, which is $27.21 above the current price. The public float for TRGP is 222.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on March 29, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

TRGP) stock’s latest price update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 69.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.23. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Mar 02. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 116,533 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $1,522,276 using the latest closing price.

Chung Paul W, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 18,246 shares at $75.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Chung Paul W is holding 61,900 shares at $1,376,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.