Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 76.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYY is 506.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.38M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stock saw an increase of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.87% and a quarterly increase of -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Sysco Corporation (SYY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SYY Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 108.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.