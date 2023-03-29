Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is above average at 6.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.

The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNV on March 29, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 30.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV’s stock has fallen by -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.80% and a quarterly drop of -17.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.02% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of -22.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNV, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at -21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -27.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.45. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who sale 1,947 shares at the price of $43.36 back on Feb 10. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 9,314 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $84,422 using the latest closing price.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the EVP and General Counsel of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 663 shares at $43.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KAMENSKY ALLAN E is holding 5,090 shares at $29,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.