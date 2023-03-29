Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUZ is $12.47, which is $4.99 above the current price. The public float for SUZ is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on March 29, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -8.40% drop in the past month, and a -9.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69.

Based on Suzano S.A. (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.